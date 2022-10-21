St. Paul man who illegally bought 9 guns for others pleads guilty

U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar announced a St. Paul man pleaded guilty to giving false information while purchasing a firearm.

When Clifton Jiles, 31, purchased a firearm in March 2021, he said he was to be the intended owner of the gun. However, he in fact was buying the gun for someone else, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jiles admitted to authorities he made false statements when purchasing nine firearms, including one intended for a person not legally allowed to own a gun.

Jiles ended up pleading guilty in United States District Court to one count of false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

A sentencing date for Jiles has not yet been set.