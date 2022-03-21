Good Samaritan intervention leads to suspect arrest, ‘we have a good village,’ police say

A driver involved in hit-and-run crash has been arrested after she attempted to flee the scene and was stopped by bystanders watching.

Sunday afternoon Lakes Area Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Olinda and Sylvan Ave in Lindstrom.

According to police, a vehicle entered the intersection from Sylvan Avenue, disregarding the stop sign and striking a vehicle broadside on Olinda Trail.

The striking driver then attempted to flee the scene, but was stopped by a witness using their vehicle, and was later physically detained by witnesses.

The driver, Lynn Filla, 38, of Wyoming, Minnesota, was charged with Criminal Vehicular Operation - Bodily Harm - Under Influence Alcohol.

Both of the occupants of the vehicle that was struck were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

"When bad things happen, it takes a village," read a post from the Lakes Area Officers’ Facebook page. "We have a good village."