Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis reopens ahead of schedule

article

The Brief The Stone Arch Bridge is reopening to the public ahead of schedule on Monday, July 21. Gov. Tim Walz and other officials will gather at 2 p.m. on Monday to make the announcement. The bridge has been partially closed since 2024 for restoration and repair work. The project was expected to take approximately two years.



The Stone Arch Bridge is reopening to pedestrians and bikers on Monday, months ahead of schedule.

Stone Arch Bridge opens early

What we know:

The historic bridge has been partially closed since 2024 for restoration and repair work. The project was estimated to take approximately two years, but officials said the bridge is opening nearly three months ahead of schedule.

Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger are gathering at 2 p.m. on Monday to mark the opening.

What we don't know:

MnDOT was originally planning to celebrate the reopening on Aug. 9 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food trucks, live entertainment and more. It's unclear if the event is still going on as planned.

Stone Arch Bridge history

The backstory:

The Stone Arch Bridge is a Minneapolis landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Constructed more than 140 years ago, the bridge once carried railroad traffic for nearly a century until it reopened as a pedestrian bridge in 1994.

The restoration project was estimated to cost $35.8 million, with crews repairing and replacing stones and mortar along the entire 2,100-foot-long bridge.

Officials have said the repairs might not be plain to see publicly, but were pertinent to the bridge’s structural integrity.