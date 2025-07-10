Stone Arch Bridge reopening Aug. 9 with ribbon-cutting, entertainment

The Brief Repairs to the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis began in 2024 as crews worked on the historic bridge in two phases. The two-year project, estimated to cost $35.8 million, repaired and replaced stones and mortar along the entire 2,100-foot-long bridge. The bridge is now set to reopen on Aug. 9, with a free, family-friendly event that includes food trucks, live entertainment, interactive activities for all ages, and a demonstration of construction materials and historical fun facts.



After repairs in two phases closed each side of its surface to pedestrians, Minneapolis’ historic Stone Arch Bridge is set to reopen before summer’s end.

Stone Arch Bridge reopening

What we know:

On Aug. 9, Minneapolis officials plan to celebrate completed repairs with a free, family-friendly event that includes food trucks, live entertainment, interactive activities for all ages, and a demonstration of construction materials and historical fun facts.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a walk across the bridge from St. Anthony Main into downtown Minneapolis.

Stone Arch repairs

Dig deeper:

On April 15, 2024, crews closed the St. Anthony Main – or the northeast side of the bridge – to start repairs on stone and mortar. During the work, the downtown half of the bridge remained open, but the bridge was fenced off to patrons in its middle.

Then on Dec. 2, 2025, the project’s parameters flipped – closing off the downtown side, while leaving the other end open.

On Aug 9, crews plan to fully open the bridge once again.

Stone Arch Bridge history

The backstory:

The Stone Arch Bridge is a Minneapolis landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Constructed more than 140 years ago, the bridge once carried railroad traffic for nearly a century until it reopened as a pedestrian bridge in 1994.

Throughout the two-year project, estimated to cost $35.8 million, crews repaired and replaced stones and mortar along the entire 2,100-foot-long bridge.

Officials have said the repairs might not be plain to see publicly, but were pertinent to the bridge’s structural integrity.