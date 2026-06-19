Stone Arch Bridge Festival returns to Minneapolis riverfront June 20–21 with 200+ artists

The Brief The Stone Arch Bridge Festival returns to Minneapolis on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21. More than 200 artists, live music, food and vintage markets will fill the riverfront. The festival has earned national recognition as a top art event.



The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is back this June, promising a weekend packed with art, music, and food along the Mississippi River.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival returns

What we know:

The festival takes place Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along West River Parkway from 11th Avenue South to North 4th Avenue.

This year, more than 200 artists from across the country will showcase photography, painting, jewelry, sculpture, woodworking, ceramics, printmaking, glass and fine crafts. The festival continues its 30-year tradition of bringing artists and the community together.

The Culinary Arts Market under the Hennepin Avenue Bridge will feature Twin Cities food and beverage artisans, while the Vintage and Vinyl Market across from the Guthrie Theater will offer finds from local vendors. The Art of the Car Display will run both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music lineup for both days

Local perspective:

Two main stages will host a full schedule of live performances each day, with the Star Tribune Stage near the Stone Arch Bridge and the Cities 97.1 Stage near the Hennepin Avenue Bridge.

Saturday, June 20 music schedule:

Star Tribune Stage

11 a.m. Sonic Dream

12 p.m. Tarli & The Tribe

1 p.m. Graydon Francis

2 p.m. Andra Suchy

3 p.m. Lost Island Society

4 p.m. Red Eye Ruby

5 p.m. Unattractive Giant Monster

6 p.m. The Japhies

Cities 97.1 Stage

11 a.m. MJGD

12 p.m. St. Anthony Mann

1 p.m. Witness Trips

2 p.m. Death Valley Yacht Club

3 p.m. Matt Jennings

4 p.m. J-Mo on the Beat

5 p.m. Burning Blue Rain

6 p.m. DJ Where’s Baldo

Sunday, June 21 music schedule:

Star Tribune Stage

11 a.m. Sawyer’s Dream

12 p.m. Porcupine

1 p.m. The Gated Community

2 p.m. Ghost Kitchen

3 p.m. Time Room

4 p.m. The Envies

Cities 97.1 Stage

11 a.m. Tori Evans

12 p.m. Sadie Maguire

1 p.m. Nina Luna

2 p.m. Ken Valdez

3 p.m. Dan Israel

4 p.m. Threads Electric