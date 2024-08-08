Stolen signs in Alexandria lead police to search home, recover 240+ signs

Police investigating stolen signs throughout Douglas County led to the search of a home on Wednesday, and the recovery of more than 200 that they hope can be returned to owners.

What we know

On Aug. 7, the Alexandria Police Department executed a search warrant on the 2700 block of Le Homme Dieu Heights in Alexandria.

According to police, an investigation spanning several months after reports of stolen signs – including political campaigns, real estate and advertising – led them to the residence, where more than 240 were recovered as part of a search warrant.

The owner of the home where the search was conducted has not yet been arrested, though the case is under review by the county attorney’s office.

What’s next?

Police say they are working with victims of the stolen signs to have them returned to their rightful owners.

Due to the large number, police are encouraging patience as they work to determine who they belong to.

