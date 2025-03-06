Stillwater school district restricts access to LGBTQ+ children's books

article

The Brief The Stillwater Area School District is restricting student access to two books after staff raised concerns over images and subject matter. The books, "Call Me Max" and "Grandad's Pride", focus on transgender and gay themes. The school district says the books will be made available to students with their parents' permission.



Two books that were donated to the Stillwater Area School District will be only be allowed to be checked out by students who have their parents' permission.

The books, "Call Me Max" and "Grandad's Pride", tell the story of a transgender boy and a mature gay man.

Stillwater schools restricts LGBTQA+ books

What they're saying:

The Stillwater Area School District said the books came to the district after a community member donated funds for the purchase of more than 30 elementary media centers across the district.

While unpacking the books, staff members said one book "contained an adult image" while raising concerns about other donated books. A statement from the district says administrators then pulled the books for review.

Part of the district's statement said, "The administration has determined that the book containing an adult image, "Grandad's Pride" by Harry Woodgate, is inappropriate for elementary school students. A second book, "Call Me Max" by Kyle Lukoff, they say also raises concerns given the age and maturity of the intended audience. As a result, both books will only be made available to students with parental permission. This approach allows for informed decision-making while ensuring continued availability."

The district added that it is committed to "providing students with access to a diverse selection of literature while also considering the age-appropriateness of potentially sensitive topics for the media center's intended audience."

‘Call Me Max’ author responds

The other side:

Kyle Lukoff, the author of "Call Me Max", released an open letter that partially said, "I am a former elementary school librarian, and according to your own standards, as well as the standards of the American Library Association, I can assure you that "Call Me Max" does in fact respond to the personal needs and interests of a diverse student body. It reflects the age and maturity levels of elementary aged students. It is of literary value, and is also educationally significant. It promotes critical thinking in areas of general importance to members of society (which seems to be an area the decision makers of the district could stand to improve upon) and it absolutely promotes an understanding of the views, triumphs, and struggles of others, specifically trans people--which, if I had to guess, is ironically the exact reason why it is currently being restricted."

The letter concluded by saying, "Given your own criteria, an objective reading of ‘Call Me Max’ should unequivocally rate it as appropriate for the students at elementary media centers across the district. The fact that you have decided to restrict students' access to this title is frankly a betrayal of your own stated values and, more importantly, a betrayal of the students and families in your district who believe that trans people deserve equal representation on library shelves. This is a decision that can only come from a place of discomfort, fear, and bias, and it is a shame that the families, friends, and allies of trans people in your district are learning that you view them as unequal and disposable."

New district policy?

What's next:

The Stillwater school board is set to consider a new policy that addresses media center resources and standards for material selection later this spring, according to a statement from the district.