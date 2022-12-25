Expand / Collapse search

Stillwater police searching for missing 20-year-old man

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 9
The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old George Musser. (Stillwater Police Department)

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old George Musser.

Police say he was last seen at Brian’s Bar in downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 24. He was wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans, and a dark grey flannel shirt. 

The BCA also sent out an alert describing him as 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Musser can contact the Washington County Dispatch at 651-439-9381. 