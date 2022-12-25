Stillwater police searching for missing 20-year-old man

article

The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old George Musser.

Police say he was last seen at Brian’s Bar in downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 24. He was wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans, and a dark grey flannel shirt.

The BCA also sent out an alert describing him as 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Musser can contact the Washington County Dispatch at 651-439-9381.