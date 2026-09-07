Flooding, heavy rain reported in northern Minnesota Sunday

The Brief Heavy rainfall in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon caused flash flooding in some areas. Residents in Otter Tail County reported flooded yards, downed trees and light property damage. Some areas received up to 7 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.



Several communities in northern Minnesota are recovering after experiencing heavy rain and flash flooding Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Photos and videos shared with FOX 9 show flooded yards, trees down and damage to docks and boats in the Otter Tail Lakes area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Allison Alexander ) From: Supplied

By the numbers:

Parts of Otter Tail County reported between 2 and 7 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service precipitation reports.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported several roadways across the county with standing water, prompting a warning to drivers about the risk of hydroplaning.