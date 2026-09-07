Flooding, heavy rain reported in northern Minnesota Sunday
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several communities in northern Minnesota are recovering after experiencing heavy rain and flash flooding Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Photos and videos shared with FOX 9 show flooded yards, trees down and damage to docks and boats in the Otter Tail Lakes area.
(Allison Alexander )
By the numbers:
Parts of Otter Tail County reported between 2 and 7 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service precipitation reports.
What they're saying:
In a Facebook post, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported several roadways across the county with standing water, prompting a warning to drivers about the risk of hydroplaning.
The Source: This story uses information from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, FOX 9 viewers and the National Weather Service.