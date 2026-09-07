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Flooding, heavy rain reported in northern Minnesota Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Weather
Published September 7, 2026 11:28 AM CDT
Published September 7, 2026 11:28 AM CDT
Flooding in Otter Tail County
Flooding in Otter Tail County

Flooding in Otter Tail County

Videos shared by FOX 9 viewers show flooding following a period of heavy rain in Otter Tail County.  Credit: Travis Hansen on the south side of Otter Tail Lake and Jackie Engel on Long Lake. 

The Brief

    • Heavy rainfall in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon caused flash flooding in some areas.
    • Residents in Otter Tail County reported flooded yards, downed trees and light property damage.
    • Some areas received up to 7 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several communities in northern Minnesota are recovering after experiencing heavy rain and flash flooding Sunday afternoon. 

What we know:

Photos and videos shared with FOX 9 show flooded yards, trees down and damage to docks and boats in the Otter Tail Lakes area. 

Image 1 of 4

  (Allison Alexander )

From: Supplied

By the numbers:

Parts of Otter Tail County reported between 2 and 7 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service precipitation reports. 

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported several roadways across the county with standing water, prompting a warning to drivers about the risk of hydroplaning. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, FOX 9 viewers and the National Weather Service. 

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