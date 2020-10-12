Stillwater, Minnesota prison on lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

The state prison in Stillwater, Minnesota is on lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Testing of all 1,273 inmates at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater this week revealed 90 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases at the prison to 115, according to the state Department of Corrections. All but two of the 90 new cases are from the same living units.

The DOC says most of the inmates who have tested positive have either no symptoms or mild symptoms. One 70-year-old man is receiving medical attention outside the prison.

The DOC locked down the prison to “prevent any further spread,” according to a statement.

The warden says the prison’s “Stay with Unit” plan has helped contain the outbreak to just the living units.

Starting Monday, inmates will be allowed to leave their cells in small cohorts. Those who are confirmed to have COVID-19 will only leave their cells with others who have also tested positive for the disease and vice versa for those who are not infected.