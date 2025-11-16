Stillwater man critically injured in Alabama, airlifted after being hit by truck

The Brief A man who authorities say is from Stillwater was hit by a truck in Guntersville, Alabama. The man was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. It happened just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.



Authorities say a man from Stillwater was hit by a pickup truck when he tried to walk across a highway in Guntersville, Alabama.

Stillwater man hurt in Alabama

A news release from the Guntersville Police Department in Alabama said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the entrance of Southgate Shopping Center on Highway 431 on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Wade James Rist, 47, of Stillwater, was reportedly trying to cross the highway when he was struck by a northbound Ford F-150 that was driven by a 42-year-old man from Arab, Alabama.

Rist was then airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The truck driver was not injured.