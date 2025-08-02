Stevie Nicks reschedules St. Paul concert due to shoulder injury

The Brief Stevie Nicks announced Friday her concert set for Aug. 19 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul had to be rescheduled to Nov. 12. Nicks suffered an injury that resulted in a fractured shoulder. Tickets purchased for the original concert will be honored.



If you were hoping to see Stevie Nicks at Grand Casino Arena on Aug. 19, you’re going to have to wait a few months.

Stevie Nicks postpones concert

What we know:

Stevie Nicks posted to social media on Friday some dates on her "Live in Concert Tour" had to be pushed back. She suffered a recent injury that resulted in a fractured shoulder, requiring surgery.

Nicks was set to perform in St. Paul on Aug. 19. That has now been pushed back to Nov. 12.

"Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected," she posted to her Instagram story.

Details of how she injured the shoulder are not known.

Hold onto your tickets

What you can do:

Ticket-holders are advised to hold onto their tickets. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

Nicks’ tour will resume Oct. 1 in Portland. Grand Casino Arena is the new naming partner for what was Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.