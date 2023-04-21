Kia, Hyundai thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of cars

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
16
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:36 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Kia, Hyundai thefts prompt 17 states to urge recall of cars

By Ken Martin
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX Business

How car recalls get reported

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officially start car recalls after receiving complaints from consumers.

The nationwide rash of thefts involving Kia and Hyundai cars, have officials across the country calling for a recall.

Attorneys general in 17 states have urged the federal government to recall millions of the vehicles because they are too easy to steal.

The move is to counter a sharp increase in thefts fueled by a viral social media challenge.

Videos circulating on TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.

CITIES SUE HYUNDAI, KIA AFTER WAVE OF CAR THEFTS

GettyImages-1235829315.jpg

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Huntington Beach on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Some Kia and Hyundai cars sold in the United States over the last decade do not have engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars that prevents the engine from starting unless the key is present.

"The bottom line is, Kia's and Hyundai's failure to install standard safety features on many of their vehicles have put vehicle owners and the public at risk," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release. "Instead of taking responsibility with appropriate corrective action, these carmakers have chosen instead to pass this risk onto consumers and our communities."

HYUNDAI, KIA OWNERS FACE THREAT OF THEFT DUE TO SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLENGE

15aa8c49-

A sign with the Kia logo displayed at a Hyundai dealership on April 7, 2017 in San Leandro, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The letter was also signed by attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia.

In Los Angeles, thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars increased by about 85% in 2022.

KIA, HYUNDAI ROLL OUT NEW ANTI-THEFT SOFTWARE UPGRADE

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reporting the stolen car trend has resulted is 14 crashes and eight deaths.

MAPX_USA_PA_MN_OH_MI_WI_FL_HYUNDAI_AND_KIA_CARS_STOLEN.jpg

Cities like Milwaukee have reported rises in auto thefts, something police say is targeting Kias and Hyundais. (FOX NEWS / Fox News)

Expand

Kia said in a statement that it is focused on the issue, "and we continue to take action to address the concerns these attorneys general have raised." 

The company says the vehicles comply with federal safety standards, so a recall isn’t necessary.

Hyundai and Kia announced in February that they would provide software updates for vehicles that require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the car on.

Hyundai has said all models produced after Nov. 1, 2021, have immobilizers as standard equipment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.