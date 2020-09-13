State Patrol: Semi hits, kills pedestrian on I-94 near Sauk Centre early Sunday morning

A pedestrian was killed by a semi that was traveling west on I-94 early Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol’s report says the truck, being driven by a 29-year-old Eagle Bend, Minnesota man, was heading west on I-94 near Sauk Centre around 4:20 a.m. Sunday when it struck a pedestrian.

State Troopers are currently working on identifying the pedestrian.

Sauk Centre Ambulance, Fire Department and Police Department all responded to the incident along with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.