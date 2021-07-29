Expand / Collapse search

State Patrol: Man standing on I-94 in Monticello struck, killed by passing pickup truck

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
MONTICELLO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old Buffalo, Minnesota man was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Interstate 94 in Monticello late Wednesday night. 

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the victim was standing in the roadway around midnight when he was struck by a passing Chevrolet Silverado. The victim’s identity has not been released.  

The 49-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. 