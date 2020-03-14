State of Wisconsin reports 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1 recovered patient

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state has 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one patient who has recovered.

In a release Saturday afternoon, the department said it also turned in 246 negative test results.

The state is still urging everyone to protect themselves and others by washing their hands, covering their noses and mouths when coughing and sneezing, staying home when they are sick and following federal travel guidelines.

Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency to allow health officials to “use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak.”

The next day, Evers ordered all K-12 schools to close in order to prevent the disease.

"Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue to work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," Evers wrote in a tweet.