State Fire Marshal Division awards $150K in grants to fire departments across Minnesota

article

Several fire departments across Minnesota recently received grants totaling $150,000 allowing them to move forward on projects ranging from merging departments

to implementing training programs, to conducting studies on how to serve their communities better.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division awarded the six grants, which ranged from approximately $19,000 to just over $36,000.

“The resources of many local fire departments are stretched thin so these grants are critical,” State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said in a statement.

The City of Medina, the City of Olivia, the Eagan and Burnsville fire departments, the Fayal, Eveleth and Gilbert Fire Departments, the Mountain Iron and Virginia fire departments and Nobles County received the grants.