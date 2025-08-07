Stanley's Northeast Bar will stay open after MnDOT decision

After announcing earlier this year that the bar was in danger of closing due to a construction project, Stanley's Northeast Bar now says it will remain open after a decision by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Bar faces closure

The backstory:

In February, FOX 9 heard from co-owner David Benowitz that the bar could be forced to shut down due to a plan to make the intersection of University Avenue and Lowry Avenue safer.

Benowitz said that the Minnesota Department of Transportation was considering four plans for the intersection. Two of the plans included the state using eminent domain, which allows the government to acquire private property, to take over the building that houses Stanley's.

Dig deeper:

Benowitz said if the building was taken over, it would mean the end of the bar.

MnDOT explained to FOX 9 that a change was needed because the crash rate at the intersection is nearly four times the state average for similar intersections.

MnDOT decision

Local perspective:

On Thursday, Stanley's told FOX 9 that MnDOT had moved forward with a plan that would keep the bar open.

The design page for the MnDOT project shows the state opting instead to move the intersection south. The move leaves the bar that sits at the northwest corner of the intersection intact. The plan would intrude on businesses on the south side, however.

What they're doing:

MnDOT's design will reduce Lowry Ave from four to three lanes, with a central turn lane. Officials say the change will reduce sideswipe crashes, provide more space for turning freight vehicles,

What they're saying:

Stanley's credits community support for the decision. The MnDOT page notes that community feedback strongly favored a plan that would cause the least impact on businesses.