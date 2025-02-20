MnDOT road construction project could mean last call for Stanley's Northeast Bar Room

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to make safety improvements to the intersection of University and Lowry Avenues NE. Two of the four options would involve the state taking the building Stanley's Northeast Bar Room has called home since 2010. The project is scheduled to get under in 2027, but utility work could start as early as next year.



Safety improvements along University Avenue in Minneapolis could mean a popular neighborhood gathering place would no longer exist.

Save Stanley's

What we know:

For 15 years, Stanley's Northeast Bar Room has been a neighborhood staple.

Now the watering hole named after co-owner David Benowitz's grandfather could be in danger of closing.

"It's hard to really rationalize the thought of Stanley's not being a part of this neighborhood anymore," said Benowitz, co-owner of Craft and Crew Hospitality.

It's just sad

The backstory:

Benowitz says he learned last summer that MnDOT wants to give the intersection at University and Lowry a makeover in 2027 to make it safer for pedestrians and vehicles.

Benowtiz says two of the four options the agency is considering would involve the state using eminent domain to take the building Stanley's is in, meaning Stanley's would be no more.

"I was shocked to be honest. I didn't think that was even an option. We're not willing to move the business if it comes to that. It's either here or nowhere," said Benowitz.

History of accidents

What they're saying:

MnDOT says the intersection has a crash rate four times the state average for similar intersections.

In fact, Benowitz says Stanley's hit a couple of times a year by semis making tight turns at the corner, but he doesn't want to see the property taken away.

"Something needs to be done. The answer is not taking Stanley's," said Benowitz.

Survey seeks public feedback

Dig deeper:

Benowitz says Stanley's wouldn't have added a four-season patio recently if they knew MnDOT was considering this possibility.

He hopes the neighborhood lets MnDOT know through the survey it put out to get public feedback on the four options that Stanley's is worth saving.

"A lot of people will be significantly impacted if this happens," said Benowitz.

Statement from MnDOT

What they're saying:

"As part of a construction project currently slated for 2027, MnDOT has been engaging with the community and sharing potential design options with the community, property owners and businesses that could be potentially affected by construction. The goal of the project is to make critical safety improvements. No final decisions regarding this project have been made and our goal is to avoid property impacts wherever possible. We appreciate hearing directly from businesses and community members."