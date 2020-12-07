St. Thomas student identified as 1 of 2 women killed in western Wisconsin crash

Two women in their 20s from Minnesota were killed in a crash in western Wisconsin late Saturday afternoon.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Woodville in St. Croix County. The two occupants of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman from St. Michael, Minnesota and a 20-year-old woman from Albertville, Minnesota, were pronounced dead on scene.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a tree, the State Patrol said.

The University of St. Thomas identified the woman from Albertville as Kyra Winslow, a second-year student.

“The University of St. Thomas community is mourning today after learning one of our students passed away in a car accident in Wisconsin this weekend,” the university said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, Winslow had produced some content for TommieMedia and was interested in majoring in strategic communications.

“We pray for comfort for her family and friends,” the statement said.