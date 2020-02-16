St. Peter, Minn. bowling alley appears to burn to ground in Sunday morning fire

A longtime fixture of the St. Peter, Minnesota community appears to have been destroyed in a large Sunday morning fire, officials say.

Photos shared online by witnesses along with political leaders show the KingPins bowling alley sustaining damage in a large fire.

In a Facebook post, the City of St. Peter wrote: "Apparently, KingPins in St. Peter has caught fire. This doesn’t look good at all. Hoping for the best possible outcome."

State Rep. Jeff Brand, who serves the area, said the bowling alley had been destroyed in the fire. A photo posted by Brand also showed heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof.

Other video and photos sent to FOX 9 by witness Tyler Erickson show severe damage to the building. FOX 9 has reached out to the fire department but so far have been unable to learn further details on the fire. In a statement to the St. Peter Herald, Chief Matt Ulman said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Photos posted online show the damage caused by the fire at KingPins in St. Peter, Minn. (Tyler Erickson / Supplied)

According to the alley’s website, the 12-lane alley has been around since 1962, becoming known as KingPins in 2011.