St. Paul shooting injures 2 men near Battle Creek

The Brief Two men were found with gunshot injuries in St. Paul the evening of Saturday, Oct. 11. Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital for medical care. Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.



Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two men injured in St. Paul.

2 men shot in St. Paul

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, in the 1800 block of Suburban Avenue.

They found a man with gunshot injuries to his torso in a parking lot.

A second victim was found near White Bear Ave and Old Hudson Road with gunshot injuries to the head.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on a possible suspect.

Authorities are still working to determine what led to the shooting.