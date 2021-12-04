St. Paul Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot in head

A 47-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head early Saturday morning in the North End neighborhood of St. Paul, police say.

According to St. Paul Police, officers were dispatched to a residence around 2:45 a.m. at the 100 block of Litchfield Avenue for a woman shot in the face. When they arrived, officers say they found a "chaotic scene" and located the injured woman inside and unresponsive. Police secured the scene and called medics, who transported the victim to Regions Hospital.

Police say multiple people were inside the residence, but none was able to give them any detailed suspect information.

This is an active investigation. Police have not made any arrests as of Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information should call 651-266-5650.