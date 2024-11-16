St. Paul shooting injures 14-year-old boy, police investigating

article

The Brief A 14-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in St. Paul. The injury is reported to be a non-life-threatening wound to the lower torso. Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.



The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) is investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy injured Saturday afternoon.

What we know

SPPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say they then found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower torso.

The boy was then taken to the hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made.

What we don't know

Police say they are still working to determine if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Law enforcement officials added they are investigating the incident as the boy "being shot by another person."