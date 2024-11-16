St. Paul shooting injures 14-year-old boy, police investigating
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) is investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy injured Saturday afternoon.
What we know
SPPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Wilson Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.
Police say they then found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower torso.
The boy was then taken to the hospital.
Police say no arrests have been made.
What we don't know
Police say they are still working to determine if the shooting was accidental or intentional.
Law enforcement officials added they are investigating the incident as the boy "being shot by another person."