St. Paul police seek help identifying suspects who stole woman's motorized wheelchair

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole a motorized wheelchair from an apartment building last month.

On April 15, a man and a woman snuck onto the grounds of an apartment building on the 1500 block of Thomas Avenue, cut a lock and stole a motorized wheelchair, according to police.

Police said the wheelchair belonged to a 48-year-old woman, who needs it to get around.

Anyone who can identify either suspect is asked to contact the police department at 651-266-5609.