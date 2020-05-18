Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul police seek help identifying suspects who stole woman's motorized wheelchair

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
St. Paul
FOX 9

Suspects caught on video stealing motorized wheelchair in St. Paul

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying suspects who were captured on surveillance video stealing a motorized wheelchair from an apartment building last month. Video: St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole a motorized wheelchair from an apartment building last month. 

On April 15, a man and a woman snuck onto the grounds of an apartment building on the 1500 block of Thomas Avenue, cut a lock and stole a motorized wheelchair, according to police.

Police said the wheelchair belonged to a 48-year-old woman, who needs it to get around. 

Anyone who can identify either suspect is asked to contact the police department at 651-266-5609. 