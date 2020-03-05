St. Paul police officers now allowed to wear beards

article

Police officers in St. Paul may soon be sporting a new look.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell gave the announcement Wednesday that the department's personal appearance policy is being updated to allow officers to wear beards. The department shared the news on Facebook Thursday with a picture of Chief Axtell showing off his new facial hair.

In addition to embracing individuality amongst the existing staff, the chief hopes the change will help attract aspiring officers, who want to keep their beards. The chief says a beard can help police be more approachable and relatable.

"Here's to letting personal style and individuality shine through, Saint Paul!" read the post.