St. Paul police investigating crash, 2nd fatal shooting Monday

Police are investigating a second shooting death Monday night in St. Paul.

Officials are currently on the scene of a crash and shooting death that happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Edgerton Street North and Case Avenue East.

St. Paul police taped off the area near Payne Avenue and Case Avenue East following a shooting on Monday night. (FOX 9)

Earlier Monday, at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the North End neighborhood of St. Paul. There, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a corner store. The man died at the scene.

