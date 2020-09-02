St. Paul police investigating 4 shootings within 12 hours

St. Paul police are investigating four separate shootings within a 12-hour span Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. One of the shootings was fatal.

At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the intersection of Stillwater Avenue and Johnson Parkway on a report of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they located a 23-year-old man lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Bystanders were attempting to put pressure on his wounds. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to witnesses, an SUV drove up to the area, a male jumped out of the vehicle, shot at the victim and then ran away from the scene.

At about 4:50 p.m., an officer working off-duty at United Hospital reported that a man showed up suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his arm. Officers arrived and spoke to the 19-year-old man, who was being treated for the confirmed gunshot wound. Police said he told officers several different stories about when and how he was shot. However, officers had information about the shooter from Stillwater/Johnson, and the man matched the description. He was taken into custody after he was treated.

Then, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot in a vehicle on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street. When they arrived officers found a man in a pickup truck, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee from the scene on foot. Authorities then set up a perimeter in the area in an effort to contain the fleeing suspect. The suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested.

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 700 block of Third Street East on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the back and leg. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said it appears the suspect was trying to rob him when he got out of his car. No arrests have been made yet.