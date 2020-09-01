Police investigating fatal shooting in east St. Paul

article

Police are investigating a homicide in St. Paul Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Mike Ernster with St. Paul Police, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot in a vehicle on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street.

When they arrived officers found a man in a pickup truck, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a man flee from the scene on foot. Authorities then set up a perimeter in the area in an effort to contain the fleeing suspect. A possible male suspect was stopped and will be brought to headquarters for an interview with investigators.

The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

Police are also investigating another shooting that left two people injured Tuesday. According to police, at about 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Johnson Parkway where a man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and shoulder. While his wounds are considered critical, he is expected to survive.

At about 4:50 p.m., police learned that a shooting victim showed up at a hospital saying he was shot at the intersection of Jackson Street and Winter Street. The man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. Police determined he was involved in the Johnson Parkway shooting and will take him into custody after he is treated.