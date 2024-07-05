St. Paul police investigating homicide in South Como neighborhood

article

St. Paul Police are currently investigating a death on the 900 block of Hatch Avenue that left a man dead, and a woman being questioned.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. a 911 call reported a dead person in a home.

When police arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they were approached by an adult woman who told them about the dead man. Responding officers found the man, who was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Mike Ernster, an officer who first entered the home came across a "large aggressive dog" that bit him before being shot and killed.

Police have previously been called to the residence 25 times this year, mostly for domestic-related incidents, Ernster said.

Investigators are currently working on piecing together the circumstances that surround the man’s death, and are speaking with the woman who initially told the 911 call about him.

Police consider this the 14th homicide in St. Paul so far this year.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim at a later date. No arrests have been made.