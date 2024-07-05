Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
13
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Houston County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

St. Paul police investigating homicide in South Como neighborhood

By
Published  July 5, 2024 3:30pm CDT
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

Investigators are currently working on piecing together the circumstances that surround the man’s death, and are speaking with the woman who initially told the 911 caller about him. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police are currently investigating a death on the 900 block of Hatch Avenue that left a man dead, and a woman being questioned.

According to police, around 7:30 a.m. a 911 call reported a dead person in a home.

When police arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they were approached by an adult woman who told them about the dead man. Responding officers found the man, who was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Mike Ernster, an officer who first entered the home came across a "large aggressive dog" that bit him before being shot and killed.

Police have previously been called to the residence 25 times this year, mostly for domestic-related incidents, Ernster said.

Investigators are currently working on piecing together the circumstances that surround the man’s death, and are speaking with the woman who initially told the 911 call about him.

Police consider this the 14th homicide in St. Paul so far this year.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim at a later date. No arrests have been made.