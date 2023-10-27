St. Paul police identify body found in swampy area off I-35E

St. Paul Police have identified a body found in a swampy area near Interstate 35E and Cayuga Street in St. Paul.

The body was identified as St. Paul missing person Eric McCloud, 53.

According to police, McCloud was last seen on Oct. 8 and was last heard from at his home. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released a missing person alert for him on Oct. 18.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has not ruled on McCloud's cause of death, and police say the investigation remains open and active.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact investigators at 651-266-5650.