St. Paul police find 'tools used to wreak havoc' in plate-less cars during traffic stops

St. Paul police say officers have found "tools used to wreak havoc" inside license plate-less vehicles in the city on Saturday.

In a tweet, the department says officers have conducted several stops Saturday evening.

Each time, officers write, the suspects in the vehicle fled on foot and inside the vehicle investigators found tools to cause destruction.

Police didn't elaborate on what exactly was found in the vehicles or how many vehicles were stopped.

But the discoveries come as city leaders have warned of people looking to exploit the chaos in the Twin Cities and outside agitators moving into the area.

St. Paul police also reported problems with plate-less vehicles on Thursday as looters hit stores along University Avenue and other areas.