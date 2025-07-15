St. Paul police search for endangered missing woman last seen on July 5
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are asking the public’s help in finding 49-year-old Brenda Holmes, who has been missing for 10 days.
Endangered missing woman
What we know:
Holmes was last seen by family on Saturday, July 5, at Mounds Park/ Wicahapi Regional Park in St. Paul. Her current whereabouts are unknown.
On Tuesday, July 15, the Minnesota BCA issued an endangered missing person alert for Holmes.
Holmes is described as 5-foot-2, 247 pounds, with brown eyes, and black and blue hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green camouflage leggings and black high top boots.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota BCA missing person alert.