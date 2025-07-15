St. Paul police search for endangered missing woman last seen on July 5

article

The Brief The Minnesota BCA issued an endangered missing person alert for 49-year-old Brenda Holmes. Holmes was last seen by family members in St. Paul on July 5. Her current whereabouts are unknown. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green camouflage leggings and black high top boots. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.



St. Paul police are asking the public’s help in finding 49-year-old Brenda Holmes, who has been missing for 10 days.

Endangered missing woman

What we know:

Holmes was last seen by family on Saturday, July 5, at Mounds Park/ Wicahapi Regional Park in St. Paul. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

On Tuesday, July 15, the Minnesota BCA issued an endangered missing person alert for Holmes.

Holmes is described as 5-foot-2, 247 pounds, with brown eyes, and black and blue hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green camouflage leggings and black high top boots.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.