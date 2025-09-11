St. Paul police chief on Charlie Kirk shooting, gun reform, city budget

The Brief St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry spoke about the recent killing of Charlie Kirk and the ongoing gun control debate. The chief also shared the latest on the St. Paul city budget following the ransomware attack. Henry then discussed the evolving attitudes toward mental health assistance for first responders.



The chief of the St. Paul Police Department responded to a variety of public safety topics during a live interview, including the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

St. Paul police chief on Charlie Kirk killing, Annunciation mass shooting

Big picture view:

The chief spoke about the footage that captured the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at a university in Utah.

Chief Henry said, "I wish I could unsee it," adding that "It’s so sad that we've gotten to this point where that type of thing in some ways, isn't a surprise."

The chief also addressed the law enforcement decision to not say the name of the Annunciation mass shooting suspect in order to prevent others from idolizing them.

"One of the things that contributes to that is the notoriety that comes with someone who's clearly grappling with issues, whether it's mental health or something else, that they're gonna become famous," the chief said. "And I don't wanna help with that."

St. Paul police chief on gun reform

What they're saying:

The chief also spoke to both sides of the political spectrum when addressing the gun reform debate.

"Let's all come together, let's try to pull our emotions back and let's all honor each other by saying that's a valid position to have," Chief Henry said. "Let's sit down, let's try to pull the emotions back, let's put the solution hats on, and let's figure out how we can take pieces from each side of this argument and make a solution that makes the problem better."

St. Paul police recruitment, budget challenges

Local perspective:

When asked about the St. Paul police budget, the chief pointed out that roughly 94% of it goes toward salaries, and the department is still short-staffed.

"There are just not enough people trying to go into law enforcement," the chief said, comparing the large number of applicants seen decades ago to the fraction of applicants seen in recent years.

Who is Axel Henry?

Dig deeper:

A longtime Minnesota police officer prior to being appointed by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Henry was appointed to a six-year term in November 2022.

According to his bio, Henry became a uniformed officer for the Roseville Police Department in 1995 and joined the SPPD in 1998. He currently serves as commander for the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence, and Human Trafficking Division. Henry received his bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting, and master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of St. Thomas.

At the time of his appointment, Henry said an immediate goal for the department would be to engage the entire community in solving crime through increased partnerships.

