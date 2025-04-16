St. Paul Police Chief on crime, current police staffing

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry sat down with FOX 9 All Day to talk about the current state of crime in the state's capitol city and the city's plan for recruiting more police officers.

St. Paul crime

Big picture view:

In November 2024, St. Paul leaders addressed community members regarding a recent stretch of violent crime that saw nine homicides during the two months prior.

Henry spoke with All Day about the city's effort to curb crime, saying in part, "The big, scary categories – from carjackings to homicides – are all going down… We’re happy with the trends. We saw a big increase in crime in 2018 and 2019, and stayed up, but have now reduced multiple years in a row.

"But it’s kind of like gaining 100 pounds, then losing 30 [pounds] and everyone celebrating. But you’re still 70 pounds overweight. But we’re reducing [crime] in the areas we want to.

"Contrary to popular belief, police departments don’t make communities safe. We’re a part of the community, and it’s the community that makes itself safe. We have to operate in concert with one another to make that partnership successful."

St. Paul Police Department staffing

By the numbers:

Following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, police departments around the nation have faced an uphill battle recruiting officers to fill vacant positions.

In late 2024, the Minneapolis Police Department launched an aggressive ad campaign to attract more officers to its city.

Meanwhile, Henry says the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) is actively looking to increase its recruitment of officers.

"We're not as bad as Minneapolis, but we have a shortage and are down about 18% [of staffed officers]," Henry told FOX 9. We’re working on those numbers, and I’m very proud of the work that’s been done around that. We have staffing minimums, and we’re committed to that, and that’s created an expense… We’re buying back a shortage of labor through overtime, but we’re confident we can get those numbers up."

Who is Axel Henry?

Dig deeper:

A longtime Minnesota police officer prior to being appointed by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Henry was appointed to a six-year term in November 2022.

According to his bio, Henry became a uniformed officer for the Roseville Police Department in 1995 and joined the SPPD in 1998. He currently serves as commander for the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence, and Human Trafficking Division. Henry received his bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting, and master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of St. Thomas.

At the time of his appointment, Henry said an immediate goal for the department would be to engage the entire community in solving crime through increased partnerships.

