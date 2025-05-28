St. Paul police: 1 man dead after shooting on Stryker Avenue

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department says one man is dead after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened in the 600 block of Stryker Avenue. Police have not announced any arrests in the incident.



The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Raw footage of the St. Paul Police Department news conference can be viewed above.

One dead after shooting

What we know:

St. Paul police say officers responded to Regions Hospital around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot in the upper torso. That man was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m.

Officers then determined the shooting happened at an apartment in the 600 block of Stryker Avenue.

The shooting suspect is not in custody, but police say they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

St. Paul police add this is the fourth homicide of the year in the city during 2025, compared to eight homicides during this time in 2024. It is also the first homicide in the city involving a gun since November 2024.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on the suspect.

The victim's identity is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner along with an official cause of death.