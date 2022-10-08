St. Paul police: 1 dead, 3 injured in East Side crash

St. Paul police say three people were injured, and a driver was killed in a crash on the east side of the city Friday night.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Ames Avenue and White Bear Avenue, according to a series of tweets from the St. Paul Police Department.

The driver of one of the vehicles was killed in the crash. Three other people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said they would release further details once the initial investigation is over.