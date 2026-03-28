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St. Paul No Kings protest had over 100K in attendance

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Published  March 28, 2026 7:43pm CDT
St. Paul
FOX 9
Massive crowds march in St. Paul for No Kings rally

Massive crowds march in St. Paul for No Kings rally

Thousands of people are marching to the Minnesota State Capitol for the No Kings flagship rally in St. Paul. 

The Brief

    • Organizers of the No Kings protest that took place in St. Paul say that over 200,000 people attended.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol estimated around 100,000 in attendance.
    • Nationwide, across 3,300 events, at least 8 million attended.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The flagship No Kings protest in St. Paul had hundreds of thousands in attendance Saturday. 

No Kings attendance numbers

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at St. Paul No Kings rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at St. Paul No Kings rally

Sen Bernie Sanders spoke at the flagship No Kings Rally in St. Paul Saturday afternoon. 

By the numbers:

Organizers of the No Kings protests say that over 200,000 people attended the St. Paul rally, while the Minnesota State Patrol said about 100,000 attended. 

Across the nation, over 3,300 No Kings events were held with at least 8 million people in attendance.

The backstory:

The St. Paul rally had a large lineup of speakers including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, actor and activist Jane Fonda, Sen. Bernie Sanders, singer and activist Joan Baez, Rep. Ilhan Omar and more. 

Dozens of No Kings rallies were also held across Minnesota. 

St. Paul