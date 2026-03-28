St. Paul No Kings protest had over 100K in attendance

The Brief Organizers of the No Kings protest that took place in St. Paul say that over 200,000 people attended. The Minnesota State Patrol estimated around 100,000 in attendance. Nationwide, across 3,300 events, at least 8 million attended.



The flagship No Kings protest in St. Paul had hundreds of thousands in attendance Saturday.

No Kings attendance numbers

By the numbers:

Organizers of the No Kings protests say that over 200,000 people attended the St. Paul rally, while the Minnesota State Patrol said about 100,000 attended.

Across the nation, over 3,300 No Kings events were held with at least 8 million people in attendance.

The backstory:

The St. Paul rally had a large lineup of speakers including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, actor and activist Jane Fonda, Sen. Bernie Sanders, singer and activist Joan Baez, Rep. Ilhan Omar and more.

Dozens of No Kings rallies were also held across Minnesota.