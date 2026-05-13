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Maple Grove nurses authorize strike to demand better staffing, retention

By
Published  May 13, 2026 11:50am CDT
Health
FOX 9
article

Nearly 600 nurses at Maple Grove Hospital voted to authorize a strike after a year of contract talks as nurses demand better staffing, retention and workplace protection. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Nearly 600 nurses at Maple Grove Hospital voted to authorize a strike after a year of contract talks.
    • Nurses are demanding better staffing, retention and workplace protection.
    • North Memorial Health says contingency plans are in place if a strike happens.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Nurses at Maple Grove Hospital have taken a step toward a possible strike after months of contract negotiations.

Maple Grove Hospital nurses authorize strike

What we know:

Nearly 600 nurses voted to authorize a strike, according to the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA). This is the first time nurses at Maple Grove Hospital have taken the formal step as part of negotiations.

Dig deeper:

Nurses say they have been bargaining with the hospital for more than a year, filing several unfair labor practice claims in the process.

Union reps say they are calling for increased staffing, better retention and more accountability to address what they describe as a 33% turnover rate in the last three years.

The union says there are significant differences in workplace protections, staffing and benefits compared to nurses at North Memorial’s Robbinsdale hospital.

The other side:

North Memorial Health, which operates Maple Grove Hospital, says it is still negotiating with the union and remains committed to reaching a fair agreement, saying in a statement: "We remain committed to negotiating in good faith to reach a fair agreement that supports the organization’s long-term financial stability while continuing to provide safe, high-quality care for our patients and community. Contingency plans to continue to provide patient care during a work stoppage are in place should the nurses go on strike."

North Memorial Health says it continues to negotiate with union members and is preparing to keep patient care running if a strike happens.

What's next:

A strike authorization does not mean a strike will happen.

However, it gives the union bargaining representatives the option to call one after a mandatory 10-day cooling-off period.

The Source:  Information provided by the Minnesota Nurses Association and North Memorial Health.

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