St. Paul neighborhood honors veterans with Independence Day flags

Tuesday marks 247 years since the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776, and one St. Paul neighborhood is honoring the anniversary with 247 star-spangled banners.

Every Independence Day, a third-of-a-mile stretch of Lexington Parkway South becomes the Walk of Honor.

"[From] the people that walk it, I get a lot of ‘thank yous.’ A lot of ‘I love it.’ A lot of ‘we had family in the service,’" said Paul Langenfeld, the founder and president of the Langenfeld Foundation.

A few years ago, Langenfeld placed a few flags in front of his home. Then, his neighbors liked them so much that he began expanding. He now makes it an annual tradition to place the number of flags that symbolize the number of years of America’s freedom.

"Now, 247 flags for 247 years of freedom, and it stretches for 30 properties up and down Lexington Parkway South," he explained.

The flags honor the veterans who fought for our country, including the disabled veterans that he helps through his non-profit, and one veteran who's especially dear to his heart: his father, who served in World War II at age 19.

"He served in the Philippines guarding Japanese prisoners," Langenfeld said.

His neighbor, Mary Ann Davis, whose husband was also a World War II veteran, helped acquire many of the flags through the America Legion.

"I just think so much of the flag and freedom and everything and veterans. I work with veterans all the time at the hospital," Davis said. "It gives the neighborhood a sense of patriotism, too."

The flags also serve as a reminder that the simplest things can bring a sense of unity to a community.

"It just brought the whole neighborhood closer together, seeing that everyone was welcoming to have the flags on their lawn as an example. Just to have the whole strip done. It looks really nice all together," said another neighbor, Dawson Kozlowski.

The countdown is on until the 250th anniversary. Langenfeld said the tribute will only grow as 2026 gets closer.