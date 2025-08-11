St. Paul police search for missing endangered vulnerable adult

article

The St. Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old woman.

St. Paul missing woman

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert Monday for 18-year-old Amberlin Heywood. Police said they are concerned about Heywood’s welfare, and consider her an endangered vulnerable adult.

Police say Heywood was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, in the area of Englewood Avenue, between Oxford Street North and Lexington Parkway North in St. Paul.

She was wearing black, red and white Nike Air Max shoes and either red and black basketball shorts and a black t-shirt or a green hoodie and black sweatpants. She was also carrying a black backpack with 2-3 white stripes.

Heywood is described as 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue/green eyes. Police urge anyone who sees her not to approach, but to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or 911.