St. Paul mayor waives towing fees, reduces business license fees in response to COVID-19

article

In response to the economic impact of COVID-19, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is waiving some fees, fines and collection process measures.

Tuesday, Mayor Carter announced measures including a reduction of business licenses fees, waiving towing and storage fees for city impound lot and suspending collection processes through June 30. He says he's looking to help ease the burden on impacted residents and businesses.

“Helping Saint Paul residents and businesses weather this crisis is a top priority for my administration,” said Mayor Carter in a statement. “These actions show we have put every possible option on the table.”

All businesses closed by the governor's order, such as restaturants, gyms and salons, will get business license fees reduced by 25 percent. Those with a renewal license due before August 1 can get a 90-day extenstion to pay their renewal without penalty.

All towing and storage fees will be waived for vehicles in the snow impound lot through May 6 and the Barge Channel lot through May 8.

The city will suspend its debt collection process through June 30. Overdue invoices will continue to be tracked, but will not be sent to the collections agency.

The city will also delay the collection of street assessments that would have been levied this year, until next year. The delayed assessments include street reconstruction projects, seal coating, and mill & overlays.

For more information, click here.