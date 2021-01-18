St. Paul marchers reflect on MLK's legacy

article

Marchers in St. Paul celebrated the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday.

The demonstrators honored Dr. King’s legacy by marching from Central High School to the Minnesota State Capitol.

Many of the demonstrators say King’s mission is more important than ever today.

"Doctor King gave us a platform to be united and we’re still trying to fight to get to that space so we have to start asking ourselves honestly: What are we doing to really, truly effect change?" said Michael Smith, who marched at Monday’s event.