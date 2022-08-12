St. Paul man charged in overdose of 2-year-old in Eden Prairie

A 25-year-old man faces charges after authorities say a 2-year-old overdosed from fentanyl in April.

Lamondre Reece, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of child endangerment for the April 18 incident after a child was found unresponsive from an overdose in an Eden Prairie apartment on the 11100 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they transported the 2-year-old to Children’s Hospital and administered Narcan while en route. Tests from the hospital showed fentanyl was found in the child's blood, according to the complaint.

Reece and S.H., as identified in the criminal complaint, told investigators they didn’t know what could have caused the child’s medical emergency and denied using drugs.

However, police say a phone conversation between the two shows them talking about purchasing and using drugs on the date of the child's overdose, including while the child was being transported to the hospital, the criminal complaint states.

On April 21, officers executed a search warrant at the apartment and located an iPad with white powder on the screen, which later tested positive for fentanyl, according to the complaint.

When investigators asked about the fentanyl found in the child’s blood, S.H. claimed a friend admitted some pills were missing after she stayed at the apartment. However, police say text messages between S.H. and the friend show she was not missing any pills, according to the complaint.

Police say text messages from April 20th between Reece and S.H. said they were missing some Percocet pills. Officers said drugs purchased on the street often contain other substances, such as fentanyl, that would not be present in prescription forms of the drug.

Reece has his first court appearance Friday afternoon. If found guilty, he faces a maximum of five years behind bars.