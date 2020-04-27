St. Paul man, 23, charged with murder in death of 4-week-old son

A St. Paul, Minnesota man was charged with murder Monday for allegedly causing the death of his 4-week-old son.

Orancy Chea, 23, is charged with one count of second-degree murder without intent in the death of his son the night of April 23.

According to the charges, someone called 911 to report that a 4-week-old infant was unconscious and had a 103-degree fever. Medics arrived at the apartment and transported the baby to the hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on the baby, which revealed the baby had a lacerated liver, a lung contusion, broken ribs—both new and healing -- a skull fracture, a brain bleed, internal abdominal bleeding and bruises to the head.

The medical examiner determined the cause of the baby’s death was abusive head trauma associated with blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen. The baby’s death was ruled a homicide.

In an interview with police, Chea said he caused his son’s injuries and it was an accident.

The night of the incident, Chea said the baby was crying and the baby’s mother was asleep. He said he held the baby too tightly, but then he got mad and threw the baby down on his back. The baby reportedly hit his head on the carpeted floor. He demonstrated to police that he had dropped the baby from waist height.

