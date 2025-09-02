St. Paul Johnson student arrested for bringing gun to school

The Brief A St. Paul Johnson High School student was arrested Tuesday morning for bringing a gun to school on the first day of classes. Police responded to the school at about 9:30 a.m. on a report that a student was in possession of a firearm. The gun was not loaded, and nobody was hurt. The student is subject to expulsion.



A St. Paul Johnson High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after being found with a gun at the school on the first day of classes, police say.

Gun at St. Paul Johnson HS

What we know:

Police say they responded to St. Paul Johnson at about 9:30 a.m. on a report that a student had a firearm. In a letter sent out to school families Tuesday, Principal Jamil Payton said they received a tip that a student may have brought a weapon to school, and contact police.

During a search conducted by several staff members, a gun was found and a juvenile male was secured. The boy was taken to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center for possession of a firearm. Police say the gun was not loaded, and nobody was hurt. There is no ongoing threat.

St. Paul Johnson follows safety protocols

What they're saying:

Payton said in the letter to families the school followed all safety protocols when the report was made. The school was placed into a "secure" protocol until the boy and the gun were located.

"There are serious consequences for students who bring weapons to school. As the principal here at Johnson, I want everyone in our learning community to know that our building is physically safe, socially and emotionally safe, and cognitively safe for all students and staff," Payton said.

Per the school’s handbook, the student is subject to expulsion for bringing a firearm to school. It’s considered a Level 5 offense.

Dig deeper:

Tuesday’s incident comes less than a week after a shooter opened fire on students during an all-school mass at Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis, during the first week of classes. Two children were killed, and 21 other people were wounded.