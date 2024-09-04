St. Paul garbage truck crash injures 3 people
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul crash involving two passenger vehicles and a garbage truck sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know
The St. Paul Fire Department said three people were hospitalized after a crash involving a garbage truck and two passenger vehicles.
It happened just before 12:40 p.m. on West Seventh Street between South Maddison Street and South Springfield Street.
After the crash, firefighters determined there were no leaks coming from the garbage truck, which runs on natural gas.
What we don't know
The current condition of the people taken to the hospital has not been released.