Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul garbage truck crash injures 3 people

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 4, 2024 7:13pm CDT
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

A photo from the St. Paul Fire Department shows the aftermath of a crash that sent three people to the hospital. (Supplied)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul crash involving two passenger vehicles and a garbage truck sent three people to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. 

What we know

The St. Paul Fire Department said three people were hospitalized after a crash involving a garbage truck and two passenger vehicles.

It happened just before 12:40 p.m. on West Seventh Street between South Maddison Street and South Springfield Street.

After the crash, firefighters determined there were no leaks coming from the garbage truck, which runs on natural gas. 

What we don't know

The current condition of the people taken to the hospital has not been released. 