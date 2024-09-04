St. Paul garbage truck crash injures 3 people

article

The Brief Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a garbage truck early Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul. The crash happened between South Maddison Street and South Springfield Street on West Seventh Street just before 12:40 p.m.



What we know

The St. Paul Fire Department said three people were hospitalized after a crash involving a garbage truck and two passenger vehicles.

It happened just before 12:40 p.m. on West Seventh Street between South Maddison Street and South Springfield Street.

After the crash, firefighters determined there were no leaks coming from the garbage truck, which runs on natural gas.

What we don't know

The current condition of the people taken to the hospital has not been released.