St. Paul firefighters rescue man stuck in sewer for 3 to 4 days
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul firefighters rescued a man who fell into a sewer, who may have been stuck there for as many as four days.
Sewer rescue
What we know:
Fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a report of a man stuck in a sewer opening in the area of University Avenue and Lafayette Road.
Photos shared by the fire department show the sewer opening in a grassy area, away from the street. Crews say the man was about 10 to 12 feet below the ground.
Firefighters say the man was alert and conscious and had been trapped there for about three to four days.
Rescue effort:
Rescue crews were able to lift the man from the hole using a rope rescue system, firefighters said.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.
What we don't know:
Firefighters did not say how the man ended up trapped in the sewer.
The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Fire Department.