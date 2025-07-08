St. Paul firefighters rescue man stuck in sewer for 3 to 4 days

article

The Brief St. Paul firefighters rescued a man stuck in a sewer opening on Tuesday. Firefighters say the man had been stuck in the sewer for three to four days. The man was pulled from the sewer by rescue crews and taken to the hospital for evaluation.



St. Paul firefighters rescued a man who fell into a sewer, who may have been stuck there for as many as four days.

Sewer rescue

What we know:

Fire crews responded Tuesday morning to a report of a man stuck in a sewer opening in the area of University Avenue and Lafayette Road.

Photos shared by the fire department show the sewer opening in a grassy area, away from the street. Crews say the man was about 10 to 12 feet below the ground.

Firefighters say the man was alert and conscious and had been trapped there for about three to four days.

Rescue effort:

Rescue crews were able to lift the man from the hole using a rope rescue system, firefighters said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

What we don't know:

Firefighters did not say how the man ended up trapped in the sewer.