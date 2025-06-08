St. Paul fire inspector kidnapped, attempted to sexually assault teen: Charges

The Brief A 73-year-old man is charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct after allegedly trying to sexually assault a 13-year-old. Investigators say the girl missed her school bus, and thought the 73-year-old was a security officer. Court documents show that instead of giving her a ride to school, he took her to his apartment.



It was a terrifying morning for a 13-year-old girl who was just trying to make it to school. Last month, after missing the bus, the girl ended up in a car with a man who is now charged with allegedly trying to sexually assault her.

The City of St. Paul says that the man is a 73-year-old DSI Fire Inspector with The City.

Man charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault

What we know:

Court documents say on May 21, a 13-year-old girl missed her school bus, and walked blocks to try to get to school. It was raining, and the girl stopped on Phalen Boulevard in St. Paul to go to a medical clinic to ask for help getting to school. That’s where she encountered 73-year-old James Allen Thomas sitting in a gray SUV, near the entrance of the clinic.

Thomas asked if the 13-year-old needed help. Court documents say she was shivering when she said yes, and through her iPad, she communicated that she needed a ride to middle school. Because of his uniform, she thought he was a security officer.

Documents show Thomas turned off both his cell phones after leaving the clinic.

Investigators say instead of taking the 13-year-old to school, Thomas drove her to his apartment on the 1100 block of Agate Street.

Court documents say the girl noticed a foul smell and saw beer cans. He motioned for her to go to the bedroom, where Thomas attempted to sexually assault the girl.

He then allegedly offered the girl $50 twice to do sexual acts with him, and she said no both times.

iPad locator gets teen out of dangerous situation

Investigators say, afterward, Thomas grabbed the 13-year-old’s iPad and asked if it had the location finder on. She said she didn't know and needed to get to school.

Thomas then took the girl back to his car and started driving, court documents say. While driving, Thomas asked the girl several questions, including what her address was, to which she gave her school address. Thomas then took the girl to her middle school.

Court documents say when the girl got out of Thomas’ SUV she approached a school staff member and hugged them tightly and was shaking, visibly upset, that staff member told investigators.

Thomas got out of the vehicle and told the staff member he was a "Sergeant with the St. Paul Fire Department."

St. Paul fire inspector charged

What they're saying:

The St. Paul Fire Department tells FOX 9 they don’t have the ranking of sergeant or an employee named James Allen Thomas.

The City of St. Paul says Thomas is a DSI Fire Safety Inspector II with the city.

Documents show Thomas was arrested Thursday, admitting to seeing the 13-year-old in the clinic parking lot off Phalen Boulevard and giving her a ride to school. But he denied it took him 45 minutes to travel 6.5 miles to the girl’s school.

What's next:

The documents also say Thomas also denies trying to have sexual contact with the 13-year-old. He added that the girl looked about 10-years-old and seemed scared while she was with him. Thomas posted bail, and he is charged with kidnapping, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.