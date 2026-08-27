Suspicious death at Minneapolis apartment ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A death that was first reported as a possible overdose on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis has now been ruled a homicide.
Man found unresponsive in Minneapolis apartment
What we know:
On July 8, Minneapolis police officers responded to a report of a possible overdose at a Loring Park apartment along Nicollet Avenue near West 15th Street, where officers found an unresponsive man who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Dig deeper:
The death was categorized as a suspicious death as the investigation began.
Police say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner took custody of the body and, after examination, determined the death to be a homicide.
The medical examiner later identified the victim as Abdiwahab A. Isse, 54.
The backstory:
A medical examiner's report lists Isse's cause of death as "complications of blunt force head injury."
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made in connection with Isse's death. Police say no further information is publicly available at this time, as the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.
The Source: This story is based on information released by the Minneapolis Police Department on Aug. 27.