Suspicious death at Minneapolis apartment ruled a homicide

The Brief Minneapolis Police are investigating a homicide after a death initially reported as a possible overdose on July 8. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Abdiwahab A. Isse and ruled his death a homicide. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A death that was first reported as a possible overdose on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis has now been ruled a homicide.

Man found unresponsive in Minneapolis apartment

What we know:

On July 8, Minneapolis police officers responded to a report of a possible overdose at a Loring Park apartment along Nicollet Avenue near West 15th Street, where officers found an unresponsive man who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

The death was categorized as a suspicious death as the investigation began.

Police say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner took custody of the body and, after examination, determined the death to be a homicide.

The medical examiner later identified the victim as Abdiwahab A. Isse, 54.

The backstory:

A medical examiner's report lists Isse's cause of death as "complications of blunt force head injury."

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made in connection with Isse's death. Police say no further information is publicly available at this time, as the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.